Norse Men to Play for Horizon Title Tuesday; Women Fall in Semis

Northern Kentucky will play for the Horizon League tournament title on Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

The Norse defeated Green Bay, 80-69, after pulling away late in what was otherwise a tight game.

The tournament championship appearance marks a chance for NKU to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in just four seasons of eligibility since transition to Division I.

NKU tips off with Illinois-Chicago (UIC) at 7 p.m. at Indiana Farmers Coliseum for the final. The River City News will be there. The Norse and UIC split their regular season games, with NKU winning 68-52 in January, and UIC routing the Norse in February, 73-43.

Jalen Tate led the Norse on Monday night with 23 points while Tyler Sharpe added 20 and Dantez Walton put in 19.

The NKU women, meanwhile, lost a hard-fought game in the semifinals against Green Bay, 50-49.

The Norse went on an 11-0 in the fourth quarter to tighten the score, and the lead changed four times in the final thirty-six seconds, but NKU came up short and finish the season at 20-12.

Ally Niece led NKU with 20 points while Molly Glick added 11.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics