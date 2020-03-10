Police Find Two People Dead Inside Kenton Co. Home

Two people were found dead inside a southern Kenton County home, police said Tuesday.

Kenton County Police officers were dispatched to 14712 Dixon Road on Monday for a well-being check.

One male and one female were found dead inside.

Police said Tuesday that they would not yet release names of the victims, and that a cause of death is under investigation.

More information is expected as it becomes available, police said.

-Staff report

Image via PDS