Ribbon to Be Cut on Covington Bike Repair Station

A new bike repair station will be celebrated in Covington on Tuesday evening.

Tri-State Trails, the Devou Good Foundation, and the Kenton County Public Library will cut a ribbon on the newly installed bike repair shop located outside the library's downtown Covington branch.

The station is located outside the library's main entrance and houses bicycle-specific tools for the public to access at no charge.

The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the library (502 Scott Blvd., Covington).

-Staff report