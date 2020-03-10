Spectrum Donates 50 Laptops to the Point's Zembrodt Education Center

Spectrum, which sells cable, phone, and internet service in Northern Kentucky, announced Tuesday that it is donating 50 laptop computers to the Point Arc's new Zembrodt Education Center, which is nearing completion on Washington Street in Covington.

Spectrum announced that the donation is part of the business's digital education initiative, which involves a $5 million national commitment to American communities.

“We are proud to support the Point Arc, whose education and employment services programs will help further our mission to provide those in need in the greater Cincinnati area with the necessary tools to grow and prosper in the digital age,” said Mark Dunford, Spectrum regional vice president of operations.

The laptop donation will be formalized as part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Point Arc’s new Zembrodt Education Center on Wedesnday, March 11.

The donated computers will help students in the Point Arc’s pre-vocational skills, career exploration, independent living & wellness, summer work experience, and employment classes and programs get the necessary computer skills they need to succeed, a news release said.

“Through the generous donation from Spectrum, the teens and adults in our programs will have the tools to allow them to gain important technological skills and access resources needed to achieve their social and career goals” said Jennifer Wells, vice president at the Zembrodt Education Center.

