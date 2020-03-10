Thomas More Men and Women Fall in Mid-South Title Games

Thomas More men's and women's basketball teams both fell MOnday night in their respective appearances in the NAIA Mid-South Conference tournament championship games.

The #18-ranked men's team lost to #2-ranked Georgetown, 88-72.

The loss snapped the Saints' eleven-game winning streak.

Thomas More falls to 26-7 overall.

Reid Jolly led the Saints with 18 points while Luke Rudy added 17.

The Saints will hope for an at-large bid to the NAIA Tournament when the bracket is announced on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

On the women's side, the #22-ranked Saints lost to #9-ranked Shawnee State, 81-72, in the Mid-South final.

Zoie Barth led Thomas More (22-10) with 19 points while Courtney Hurst put in 18 and Emily Schultz added 17.

The Saints will look for an at-large bid in the NAIA Tournament when the bracket is revealed at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

-Staff report

Photo via TMU Athletics