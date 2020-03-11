NKU Extends Spring Break, Will Shift Exclusively to Online Learning Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Northern Kentucky University is moving to "alternative instruction" due to concerns over coronavirus/COVID-19, a viral infection spreading across the globe.

Other universities across the country are taking similar measures.

NKU President Ashish Vaidya made the announcement in an email to the campus community on Wednesday.

NKU students are currently on spring break. Alternative instruction, a move from in-person classes to online courses, begins March 23, Vaidya wrote.

"We made this decision with health and safety of our campus in mind, as well as for our entire community," Vaidya said.

Spring break is extended through Saturday, March 21. Campus residence halls will still be open for students who plan to return to campus on March 15, Vaidya said.

"At this time, we still have zero confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region and at NKU," Vaidya said. "That notwithstanding, Coronavirus is a growing concern, and Kentucky is under a state of emergency. As a regional leader, we must do our part to ensure we are following the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations for social distancing to reduce the spread of Coronavirus."

The president said that NKU remains opens and will continue normal university operations. All residence halls, dining halls, and campus buildings will remain open.

All non-essential university-sponsored events with more than 150 attendees will be canceled through the end of the semester, while other events will be evaluated on an individual basis, Vaidya said.

Finals week and commencement will remain as currently scheduled but will be monitored for possible change.

All university=sponsored international travel is suspended through the end of the semester and all travelers from countries rated as Level 3 as it relates to the virus will be required to self-isolate for 14 days after their return to the U.S. before being allowed back on campus.

"As your President, I assure you that NKU is committed to the health and well-being of our campus constituents and the community beyond," Vaidya said.

