Photos: Norse are Back-to-Back Conference Champs

After last season, the Northern Kentucky men's basketball team lost its head coach and leading scorer, but as this season near its end, there is one critical piece of familiarity: the Norse are going back to the NCAA Tournament.

NKU beat Illinois-Chicago (UIC), 71-62, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis on Tuesday night to claim its second straight Horizon League tournament championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

NKU has only been eligible for the tournament four four years - and has qualified for it in three of them, with one NIT appearance as an outlier.

Where Northern is headed for the opening round game and whom the Norse will play, will be announced Sunday night when the 68-team bracket is revealed.

RCN's Brian Frey produced these photos from Indianapolis.