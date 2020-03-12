Coronavirus: NKY Cancellations, Closures

This is the latest information on closures and closings in Northern Kentucky as of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

There are no reported cases of coronavirus in Northern Kentucky, though there are eight confirmed cases in Kentucky overall.

Boone County Schools announced Wednesday that students would stay home and engage in online learning through April 20. On Thursday, Superintendent Randy Poe released a video indicating that at least one teacher is in quarantine and that "several" families are in isolation.

will switch to online instruction on March 23, after an extended spring break. Students are currently on spring break, and that break will be extended an additional week. The campus will remain open. Gateway Community & Technical College is transitioning to online learning on March 18. All in-person classes are canceled on March 16 and 17. All Gateway campuses will remain open at this time. “At Gateway, we understand that this situation can create challenges for our students,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway President. “With that in mind, our business and student support services will continue as usual, including admissions, advising, disability services, testing center, and access to on-campus computer labs.”

men's and women's basketball teams qualified for the NAIA national tournaments but both events have been canceled. Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced that it is postponing select events through at least April 3. For a list of those events, click here.

This article may be updated as more information becomes available. If you have information, please send to [email protected].