Governor Recommends Local Schools Stop In-Person Instruction

All schools in Kentucky, both public and private, should cease in=person instruction starting on Monday and lasting at least two weeks.

Beshear said that schools would have the flexibility to keep their cafeterias open if students were in need of meals while instruction takes place off-site through digital means.

Each individual district or private school would make its own decision.

Kenton County and Fort Thomas Independent Schools quickly announced that they would halt in-person instruction on Monday, March 16, and under the current plan, reopen on Monday, March 30.. Kenton County would reopen on March 30, under the current plan, and offer grab-and-go meals at breakfast and lunch at each school building and at three community locations (Heartland Community, Cambridge Apartments, and Taylor Ridge Apartments) Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Breakfast will be available on those weekdays from 8 to 8:45 a.m., and lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Campbell County, Erlanger-Elsmere, and Beechwood schools also announced that they would halt in-person instruction for the same time period, March 16 to March 30.

This is not a comprehensive list of schools taking these steps. Families should check with their individual schools/districts about the status of in-person instruction.

Some comments from local school leaders:

Kenton County Schools: "For the first five days of the plan, the school district will utilize five built-in make up days in the school calendar; and for the next nine days, we will implement non-traditional instruction excluding any scheduled calendar breaks. The Non-Traditional Instructional Days will be school days at home for our students, with access to online learning as well as paper pencil assignments. Students will have the opportunity to correspond with their teachers and school staff. These days will count as regular school days and school staff will be facilitating instruction." - Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb.

Fort Thomas Independent: "While school buildings will be closed, instruction will continue through NTI (non-traditional instruction) days. Each student is expected to participate every day during school hours. All schools and teachers will be in contact with students tomorrow with specific instructions and plans, as well as a website, call center, and additional information." - Superintendent Dr. Karen Cheser. (via Fort Thomas Matters)

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher