Boone County Library to Close All Locations Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The Boone County Public Library announced Friday that it will close all locations, possibly through April 11.

Originally, the library announced that it was canceling programming and meeting room events, but would remain open.

In a news release, the library stated that will reassess the closure each week and use current information from health officials to determine the appropriate date to reopen.

"We determined that this closure is in the best interest of public safety, especially because the Governor emphasized the next two weeks will be critical in stopping the spread of the virus. Information he shared indicates that aggressive early social distancing can stop COVID-19 from exponentially spreading," the news release said.

The library is asking customers not to return books and other items until April 11. Fines will be suspended through April 11.

-Staff report