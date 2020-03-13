Kenton County Library to Close through at Least March 22

From the Kenton County Public Library:

Due to the declaration of a health emergency in Kenton County by county officials, advice from the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives and the Kentucky Commissioner of Public Health, the Kenton County Public Library will be closed beginning Friday, March 13 at the end of regular business hours through Sunday, March 22. Library officials will reassess the situation on Sunday, March 22 and determine at that time whether to reopen the following Monday or remain closed.\

We will post to the library’s website and social media outlets if this changes:

www.facebook.com/ KentonCountyPublicLibrary

www.twitter.com/KentonLibrary

www.instagram.com/ kentonlibrary/

www.linkedin.com/company/ 2886969/admin/

During this time of closure, fines will not be accrued by patrons who have checked out items.

Due dates for checked out items will be extended through the library’s closure. We will not charge fines during this time. Do not feel obligated to return library items during the closure. Items that have been and will be returned will be quarantined for three days.

The library is not accepting donations of books at this time.

Alternatives to Visiting the Library

Those who have a Kenton County Public Library card can go to www.kentonlibrary.org to download ebooks and online magazines, stream movies, tv shows, conduct research or take an online class or tutorial.

Empower Tools

The Library’s tool lending service, Empower Tools, will also be closed during this time.

Library officials will continue to monitor the situation in accordance with local, state, and health officials. Any updates will be communicated as soon as available.

-Staff report