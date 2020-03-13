Kenton Jail Cancels Inmate Visitation

The Kenton County Detention Center will not allow visitors to see inmates, Jailer Terry Carl announced Friday.

In a news release, Carl cited concern over the coronavirus/COVID-19.

Carl said that the decision is a precautionary measure in accordance with the Kentucky Department of Corrections and the Office of the Governor, as well as the Kentucky Jailers Association.

"Limiting the non-inmate traffic within the facility will reduce the possibility of the COVID-19 virus being brought in from the outside," the announcement said.

-Staff report