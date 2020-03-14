Newport Aquarium, Madison Theater, Behringer-Crawford Join List of Closures

More cultural institutions are closing their doors for the time being amid the global coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

The Newport Aquarium in Newport, and the Behringer-Crawford Museum and Madison Theater in Covington have each announced that they would close.

The locations follow similar announcements from local school districts and some government buildings, as public officials urge people to avoid large crowds. Many events have been canceled or postponed in local sports and theater.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky.

The aquarium, one of Northern Kentucky's most popular tourist destinations, will close on Monday with hopes of reopening on March 28.

"Our devoted animal husbandry teams and essential personnel will continue to maintain the vital systems and processes that ensure the highest level of care for the animals and aquatic life here at Newport Aquarium. These team members have been trained on hygiene policies and social distancing methods and have access to personal protective gear. Additional team members, who cannot work remotely, will receive paid leave," a news release said.

The Madison Theater is postponing all events "in the immediate future."

"The health and well-being of our patrons, performers, technicians and staff are our highest priority. We are adhering to the recommendation from Governor Beshear & postponing all of our events in the immediate future. Information regarding impacted events, new dates, and refunds will be communicated via event detail pages on our website and event pages on Facebook," the theater said on its Facebook page. "Please understand that this is a very fluid time & information will be made available as we have it. We appreciate your patience as we work to keep everyone safe."

The Behringer-Crawford Museum closed on Saturday and hopes to reopen on April 7.

"We are making every effort to make sure that BCM is a safe place to work and visit," BCM executive director Luarie Risch said. "We recently closed the museum for several weeks to conduct a thorough cleaning and are continuing to sanitize surfaces throughout the museum on an ongoing basis, including entryways, restrooms, elevators, furniture, doorknobs, exhibit buttons and touchable artifacts. This way, when we reopen, we can be sure BCM is a safe, healthy environment for everyone."

All museum events and activities will be cancelled during the closure. BCM's 2020 Two-Headed Calf Awards event, scheduled for Thursday, April 9 at Northern Kentucky University's Votruba Student Union Ballroom, has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a future date. In addition, BCM's Sonny & Cher karaoke contest, set for Friday, April 3, has been cancelled.

"This is not a decision we made lightly," Risch said. "Every week, BCM touches many lives through our educational, cultural and entertainment programs. But we care too much about our visitors and staff to put them at risk. We look forward to returning to our normal schedule and greeting old friends and welcoming new guests when this crisis is over."

-Staff report

Photo: Behringer-Crawford Museum