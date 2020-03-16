Boone County, City of Florence Issue Coronavirus Guidelines for Governments

The Boone County government announced that it is restricting face-to-face interactions between county staff and the public in response to coronavirus/COVID-19.

"Public service remains the top priority for county departments. Please contact offices via phone or email for questions or for any needs," a statement from the county said.

Judge/Executive Gary Moore joined his counterparts in Campbell, Grant, and Kenton in declaring a state of emergency in response to the virus, which has become a global pandemic.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky.

Meanwhile, in Florence, the city's government center will remain open to the public during regular business hours, Mayor Diane Whalen said. However, the public is encouraged to conduct as much business as possible by phone or email.

Community rooms in the government center cannot be used by internal or external groups through at least April 11, the mayor said. No new reservations are being taken until further notice.

Hand sanitation stations are available at the entrances and exits of the government center, and the city has intensified its cleaning and disinfection on commonly touched surfaces, the mayor said.

Florence city council will continue to meet on Tuesday evenings, though city-appointed boards, commissions, and committees should cancel their meetings until further notice, the mayor said.

The city also canceled its citizen's academy, teen academy, SafeSitter, Easter egg hunt, and city band/chorus programs.

The Florence Senior Activity Center is closed per recommendation from Governor Andy Beshear.

“We live in an extremely generous community, but at this time, the best approach to help end this crisis is to follow the guidelines from the Kentucky Department of Health for social distancing and hygiene,” Whalen said.

