Newport, Dayton Close City Buildings to Public, Issue Guidance Amid Coronavirus

Newport:

Newport is closing its city building to the public starting Tuesday, March 17.

Drop boxes for payments or permit applications will be available on the first floor at both main entrances.

City staff will accept permit applications by email, fax, regular mail, or drop box.

The finance department will be available by email or phone (859.292.3660).

All public meetings before city boards will be postponed until further notice.

The city will offer updates via its website www.newportky.gov and its Facebook page, as well as by posts at the building.

Emergency services will continue to operate, though some reports may be taken by police on the phone.

Trash pick-up days will remain the same.

Dayton:

Mayor Ben Baker declared a state of emergency in the city.

The city building will close to the public effective Tuesday, March 17.

This order is in effect until April 6 unless otherwise extended or suspended. The staff will continue to work and perform their daily duties during this time; however, communication will be limited to phone and email in most cases.

Police and fire response will still be in operation but special precautions may be taken when dealing with suspected COVID-19 contact situations.

Those with City business should call 859-491-1600 for direct assistance. Information will be coming out very quickly, please refer to the City’s website (www.daytonky.com) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ DaytonKy ) for the most up-to-date information regarding the city.

The mayor encourages all Dayton citizens to limit social gatherings within the community to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

-Staff report