Coronavirus: More Businesses in Kentucky Ordered to Close

More Kentucky businesses will be forced to close in order to prevent people from congregating and possibly spreading COVID-19/coronavirus, which is now a global pandemic.

Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that the Commonwealth has 26 confirmed cases, though none are reported to be in Northern Kentucky.

The state already requested the closure of schools, with all public districts complying, for at least two weeks, and on Monday Beshear announced that bars and restaurants would have to close, while allowing them to serve takeout or delivery.

On Tuesday, as part of his daily update, Beshear added to the list of businesses that will have to close. Beshear cited "all public-facing businesses that encourage public congregation" that "cannot comply with the (Center for Disease Control) guidelines are going to have to cease operations."

Some of the types of businesses listed by Beshear on Tuesday are entertainment and recreational facilities, community centers, gyms and exercise facilities, hair salons, nail salons, spas, concert venues, theaters, and sporting event facilities.

Some of those types of businesses have already closed on their own as a precaution, including Madison Theater in Covington.

"It's another step we have to make to ensure everybody's sacrifice works," the governor said.

The order is for those businesses to close by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

There are exceptions, Beshear said, calling them "critical". They include food processors, feed mills, retail shops, groceries, pharmacies, medical facilities, post offices, banks, gas stations, laundromats, warehouses, public transportation, and hotel and commercial lodging.

When asked by a reporter, Beshear said that malls are permitted to remain open as long as social distancing is enforced. Food courts in malls can operate as long as they serve as takeout rather than dine-in, the governor said.

This story may be updated.

