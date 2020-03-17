St. Elizabeth Announces New Visitor Restrictions, Cancels Elective Surgeries

St. Elizabeth Healthcare announced Tuesday new visitor restrictions amid the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak.

Though there are no confirmed cases in Northern Kentucky, the region's largest health care provider is not allow visitors into any clinical setting unless the person is a single designated partner or primary caretaker of a mother delivering a baby. No visitors under the age of 14 will be permitted, including siblings of newborns.

In end-of-life situations, patients are limited to one visitor at a time, though no visitors under the age of 14 will be permitted. No visitor exhibiting respiratory illness symptoms will be permitted, and neither will visitors who have traveled internationally within the past two weeks.

St. E has also suspended its volunteer services program starting Wednesday.

Meanwhile, elective surgeries are canceled effective at the end of business on Wednesday.

-Staff report