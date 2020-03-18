Man Killed in Ludlow Fire

This article has been corrected to include the right time that the fire took place. It was Tuesday afternoon, not Wednesday morning.

A man died after a fire at a Ludlow home overnight, according to WXIX.

The Ludlow Fire Department in a news release said that fire broke out at 519 Linden Street at 12:19 p.m. Tuesday.

One person was trapped inside, and then rescued. That person was taken to St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Covington.

WXIX reported Wednesday morning that the man was identified as 78-year old Kenneth Slay, who died of his injuries.

Ludlow was assisted in his fighting of the fire by departments from Park Hills, Covington, Ft. Mitchell, and Ft. Wright. The Kenton County Fire Investigation Task Force is investigating the fire.

