NKY Health: Middle School Choir Concert Attendees Potentially Exposed to COVID-19

Attendees of a Tichenor Middle School choir concert held March 10 at the Scheben Gymnasium are being informed that they have potentially been exposed to novel coronavirus/COVID-19.

A letter was sent to parents and family members by the Northern Kentucky Health Department, and distributed on social media by Erlanger-Elsmere Schools.

Dear Parents and Family Members:

"Based on the information we have gathered at this time, the risk that you will experience COVID-19 symptoms appears to be low," NKY Health's Dr. Lynne Saddler wrote in the letter.

Those who received the letter were urged to sent it on to others who may have been attendance.

Attendees are asked to monitor themselves each for symptoms through March 25. Such symptoms include a fever above 100.4 degrees, a cough, and shortness of breat.

If symptoms are detected, a doctor should be called immediately and told of the possible exposure.

Kenton County's first case of COVID-19 was confirmed by the health department on Wednesday. The 66-year old woman is in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas.

The respiratory virus has killed thousands of people across the world and is now classified as a global pandemic, and has forced the closure of schools and businesses in Kentucky and elsewhere.

COVID-19 ranges from a mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Most people infected with COVID-19 have a mild to moderate illness, and are able to recover at home. However, some people are more likely to have severe illness requiring hospitalization, including the elderly and people with chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease and lung disease.

"At this time, whether or not you have been exposed to COVID-19, it is important that we all do our part to prevent the spread of illness in our community," Saddler wrote.

"Everyone should regularly wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects. Stay home if you are sick, and stay away from others who are sick. Practice social distancing- do not gather in groups and stay at least 6 feet away from others."

Kentucky’s COVID-19 hotline is 1-800-722-5725 and these websites also offer resources: www.nkyhealth.org or www.kycovid19.ky.gov.

-Staff report