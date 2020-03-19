Workplace Safety Livestream: Occupational Health Issues

Dr. James Keller from St. Elizbeth Business Health will discuss how an employer’s most valuable assets are their employees. Employee illness and injury can have a significant impact on both productivity and profits. While it is easy to see the impact of employee illness and injury, it is challenging to implement strategies to reduce the frequency and cost of injury and illness. In today’s demanding business environment minimizing costs and maximizing efficiencies are more than just words, they are necessities. Dr. Keller's session will include how to:

Reduce Workers’ Compensation and healthcare costs along with reducing lost work time.

Develop a healthier, more motivated and productive work force.

Enhanced employee confidence, with employer providing best care possible.