TANK Limits Route Schedule, Now Offers Free Fares Until Further Notice

The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky is reducing its schedule and offering rear boarding only with free fares starting Monday.

Local routes will now operate on a Sunday schedule, TANK announced Friday.

The following routes will operate on its Sunday schedule every day:

·1 Dixie Highway

·3 Ludlow

·5 City Heights

·7 Latonia

·8 Eastern Avenue

·12 Bellevue/Dayton

·16 West Newport/NKU

·25 Southgate/Alexandria

·33 Thomas More Parkway/Crestview Hills

·Southbank Shuttle

*Routes #9 Taylor Mill/Independence and #11 Ft. Thomas do not operate Sunday service and will not run during this time.

Some TANK Express Routes will be operating this way:

·2X Airporter – Weekday Schedule will operate 7 days a week

·31X Rolling Hills Express – Regular Weekday Schedule Mon-Fri as published – NO CHANGE

·39X Petersburg Road/South Hebron Express –Sunday Schedule will operate 7 days a week

·40X Worldwide Blvd/North Hebron Express-- MODIFIED SCHEDULE will operate 7 days a week

*The 1X, 17X, 18X, 22X, 25X, 28X, 30X, 32X, 35X, 42X do not have Sunday service and will not run until further notice.

"We ask all passengers to limit non-essential travel on TANK buses to allow for safe travel for those performing essential services in the community," TANK said in its announcement.

TANK is hoping to promote the social distancing requests upon society amid the novel coronavirus/COVID-19 global pandemic. There will be no fares to ride, and riders will only be admitted to a bus through the rear doors. That also starts Monday.

Riders are asked to limit interaction with drivers while on board and to maintain appropriate distance.

Passengers with mobility and accessibility requirements will still be allowed to board at the front door.

"This will remain in effect until further notice. We will not be offering refunds on passes already purchased and activated -- the free rides are being offered to avoid the need for payment and refunds to occur," TANK said.

TANK's headquarters in Ft. Wright will be closed to the general public starting on Friday. For route and schedule information visit www.tankbus.org. Live agents will be available online for chats, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Call Center “331-TANK” line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

With these temporary service changes, the Transit app and real time feeds will not accurately reflect trip planning and real time information.

