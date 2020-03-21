Four Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Kenton County

There are now four confirmed cases of novel coronavirus/COVID-19 in Kenton County.

On Saturday, the Northern Kentucky Health Department stated that a 32-year old man, a 96-year old man, and a 21-year old female tested positive for the respiratory virus responsible for a global pandemic, sickening more than 300,000 and killing more than 13,000.

Earlier this week, a 66-year old Kenton County woman was announced a positive coronavirus case.

Three of these people from Kenton County are hospitalized while another is in home isolation, the health department said.

No additional details about the cases have been released.

More positive cases are expected in Northern Kentucky, the health department said.

"Now is the time that each and every person in Northern Kentucky must take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Lynne Saddler, NKY District Director of Health. "These steps only protect you and others if you do them."

Those steps include frequent hand-washing, keeping hands away from face, staying home when sick, maintain a six-feet distance from others (social distancing), and regularly clean and disinfect regularly-touched surfaces.

Gov. Andy Beshear, in his daily news conference about the state;s response to coronavirus, noted the additional 32-year old man's positive case. The other two cases were identified as being from Kenton County in a news release from the Northern Kentucky Health Department later.

Statewide there are 87 confirmed cases of coronavirus, Beshear said, and three deaths related to it.

Testing is largely unavailable, so health officials are carefully determining who will be tested.

At this time, health officials said that those with no or moderate symptoms, should simply stay home.

The global pandemic forced the closure of schools across the country, including Kentucky. More recently, community gatherings and church services have also been halted. Restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery only.

