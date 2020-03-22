Senator Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus/COVID-19

U.S. Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for coronavirus/COVID-19, his office announced on Sunday.

The Kentucky Republican is "feeling fine and is in quarantine," according to the message from Paul's chief of staff Sergio Gor.

Paul is, according to the message, asymptomatic and was tested "out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events."

"He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person," Gor said in his announcement. "He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Paul."

Meanwhile, in Kentucky, the state announced that there are now 99 confirmed cases of coronavirus/COVID-19.

