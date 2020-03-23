10 NKY COVID-19 Cases Confirmed: 8 in Kenton, 1 Each in Campbell, Boone

There are now ten confirmed cases of coronavirus/COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky, with eight in Kenton County, and one each in Campbell and Boone counties, the Northern Kentucky Health Department announced on Monday.

That is five more since the announcement from the health department the previous day.

Further details about the cases were not released.

Following the health department's announcement, Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore issued a statement.

“Boone County and the Northern Kentucky Health Department have been preparing for this event. It was not unexpected and we will continue to coordinate our efforts and assist in the multidisciplinary response to the novel coronavirus,” Moore said. “Boone County residents should know that we will be doing everything in our power to keep our community safe and prepared. We urge all residents to continue to take appropriate steps to protect their own health in accordance with Health Department guidelines. The Northern Kentucky Health Department and our Emergency Management team have my full support and I have total confidence in their ability to guide our community through this uneasy time.”

On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that there were twenty-one new cases statewide for a total of 124 confirmed cases in the state. And while the state is only reporting confirmed cases, the governor said that it is likely widespread.

"This is in every count right now," he said.

Government and health officials continue to push for social distancing and limiting in-person interactions as an attempt to slow the spread of the respiratory virus that is part of a global pandemic.

This story may be updated.

-Staff report