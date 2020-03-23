Cincinnati Children's Hospital NKY Location to Close with Others

Cincinnati Children's Hospital announced Monday that it would close its Northern Kentucky neighborhood location in Crestview Hills on Tuesday, along with similar operations in Mason and Eastgate in Ohio.

The hospital cited "an abundance of caution and significantly decreasing volumes" in the announcement, which comes amid many closures of businesses, schools, and attractions as the area, nation, and world address the coronavirus/COVID-19 global pandemic.

All services at those locations will stop Tuesday while the Urgent Care operation in Mason would cease on Monday evening. All other Children's locations will remain open at this time, but the hospital will "reassess volume, patient needs, and staff needs in the coming week," a news release said.

Meanwhile, the Children's Liberty Campus is temporarily closed for surgeries, including add-on cases. Any necessary procedures scheduled will take place in the Burnet Campus operating room and urgent add-on cases will be transferred.

