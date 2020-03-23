Covington's Non-Essential City Hall Staff to Work from Home

Non-essential employees at the City of Covington are now working from home.

In a news release, the city said that any resulting delays in service would not affect public safety responses.

"We want to assure our residents and businesses that our police officers, firefighters, and EMTs remain on the job, protecting the safety of this city," Covington Mayor Joe Meyer said. "When you call, they will respond."

The new policy is related to the coronavirus/COVID-19 global pandemic. The respiratory virus has also forced the closure of businesses, schools, and attractions across the world.

Part of the way people are being told to slow the spread of the virus is to engage in social distancing and limiting in-person contact with others.

Most of the impacted workers are employed in the city's economic development, human resources, finance, and solid waste and recycling departments, City Manager David Johnston said.

Most were able to forward office phones to cell phones and use laptops (and in some cases bringing home their desktops) to do work, he said.

"However, we ask residents to be patient as no doubt much of the business of City Hall will be slower than normal," he said.

City Hall was already closed to the public and most meetings of city-appointed boards, committees, and task forces have been postponed or canceled.

The city commission will meet publicly on Tuesday and the public can only watch on cable television. Media members will be permitted to attend. Videos of the city commission meetings will be available on the city's website.

-Staff report