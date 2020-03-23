LaRosa's Locations to Close Earlier Each Day to Allow for Cleaning, Disinfecting

LaRosa's Pizzeria is changing its hours to allow for more time to clean and disinfect all surfaces that are touched at each location.

The Cincinnati area pizza chain is already closed to indoor dining, like other area restaurants, but pick-up and delivery business have become increasingly important as people stay home as requested during the coronavirus/COVID-19 global pandemic as part of effort to slow the respiratory virus's spread.

LaRosa's will close at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and at 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

“We are completely committed to Guest safety and to providing the level of service our Guests are accustomed, so we appreciate everyone’s patience as we adjust our hours and service accordingly,” said Michael LaRosa, CEO of LaRosa’s, Inc.

LaRosa's orders begin at the front door of its local locations where a staff member greets customers and helps directs them. There are no more than ten people allowed in the lobby of each location.

All guests are asked to pay with a credit card or gift card to streamline orders. Signatures will not be required at this time.

