Newport Aquarium Extends Closure to Mid-May or Soon After

The Newport Aquarium announced Monday that it is extending its closure with hopes of reopening in mid-May "or as soon thereafter as possible."

The aquarium, like other attractions, businesses, and schools, shuttered amid the coronavirus/COVID-19 global pandemic in an effort to lower the spread of the respiratory virus through social distancing.

In the announcement, Newport Aquarium said that it will be extending its annual passholders by the number the number of days that it remains closed, and will add additional benefits to be announced later.

-Staff report