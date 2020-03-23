Newport Closes City Dog Park, Skate Park, Playgrounds

The City of Newport announced Monday that it is closing its dog park, skate park, and all city playgrounds until further notice.

It also announced that public meetings or hearings before the planning commission, the board of adjustment, the historic preservation commission, and the code enforcement board are also postponed until further notice.

The city had already announced that the city building was closed to the general public, while maintaining drop boxes for payments or permit applications on the first floor at both the front and rear entrances.

These procedures are being instituted to assure that critical city services will continue without interruption. We believe that this public health emergency will be brought under control much sooner if the advice of public health officials is being followed by residents and businesses.

Newport's emergency services will continue to operate during this period. Some reports may be taken by the police department by phone.

-Staff report

Photo: Buena Vista Park in Newport (RCN file)