NKU to Move to Virtual Operations on Thursday

Northern Kentucky University is adjusting its timeline to begin virtual operations.

President Ashish Vaidya cited Governor Mike Dewine of Ohio's instruction for people in that state to stay home, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear's order that non-essential businesses close at 8 p.m. Monday, in making his decision.

The new date to begin virtual operations at NKU is Thursday.

"From Thursday onwards, we will have a small presence on campus to deliver only those essential services that cannot be provided virtually," Vaidya wrote in a letter to the campus community. "To ensure that those staff members have a safe onsite work environment, we are adjusting their schedules accordingly."

Vaidya said that the campus has adapted with the COVID-19 coronavirus global pandemic "with remarkable poise and grace". "We adjusted our way of delivering instruction and business, so we are well positioned to continue our core operations virtually," he wrote.

As part of the virtual operations:

All employees, except for the few employees who must continue to report to work, have until the end of the day Wednesday, March 25 to gather any needed personal items to work remotely until further notice. Please talk with your supervisor to coordinate a schedule to gather your items to ensure social distancing.

Buildings will be locked starting March 26, although card swipe will provide access. However- only visit the campus if it is absolutely necessary, and please do so as quickly as possible and leave to prevent the need for custodial services.

The Provost will share additional details with faculty, and Human Resources will be sending a message to supervisors with additional guidelines.

More information will come later this week for students to know how they can access the university's virtual support services and have questions addressed, Vaidya said.