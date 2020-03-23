NKY Convention Center to Serve Homeless Population

The Northern Kentucky Convention Center is accommodating the region's homeless population during the coronavirus/COVID-19 global pandemic.

The news comes after the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky announced that its building in Covington would close two weeks early because it could not enforce social distancing measures due to its size.

Social distancing is a widely encouraged method to help slow the spread of the respiratory virus.

Shelter director Kim Webb posted on the Emergency Shelter's Facebook page that she "had a crazy idea" reading about a convention center in Oregon opening its doors to the homeless population.

"I made one call and then a couple of calls later, some tremendously talented, compassionate community partners and by 8 p.m. Saturday night we were welcoming guests into the NKY Convention Center that meets all the guidelines to practice social distancing that ESNKY building couldn't do," Webb wrote. "We are also now on lock down with the homeless people in the building and also unable to accept walk ups to enter to shelter at this point."

Other social services agencies like Welcome House of Northern Kentucky, Fairhaven Rescue Mission, Brighton Center, and others are involved.

"When community partners drop everything so that homeless adults have a bed to sleep in and restroom facilities you know they are "good people", Webb wrote.

The shelter is asking for financial contributions: emergencyshelternky.org/help-out/donate/

No items are being accept for donation at the door at this time.

According to WCPO, the people staying at the shelter are fed three meals per day. The Enquirer reported that 65 people are being served.

-Staff report