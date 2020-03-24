Walton Mayor: "Listen Up Dipshits... It's a Big (F***ing) Deal"

Walton Mayor Gabe Brown did not mince words when posting in the Boone County Neighborhood Group on Facebook about COVID-19.

Here is what he posted:

Listen up dipshits and sensible people. I might not have the best bedside manor. I might not put you at ease like the Governor does, but I don’t care. You need to realize that this is a serious ordeal. In fact, it’s a big f**cking deal. Stay at home.

I didn’t give you information to induce panic. I gave you information, so that you’d be informed.

Maybe, just maybe, I am privy to information that you aren’t. I’m sorry for being the gossiping Mayor.

I’m tired of Covid-19 conference calls. I take 3 a day, plus one extra on the weekend with Kenton County. If you don’t like what I’m telling you, then go buy some toilet paper.

I pray every night that the State, County and region that I love with all of my heart will stop doing nonsensical things. Treat this seriously. If you don’t, then screw you (f#ck you is what I want to say, but I can’t).

This will pass. Take it seriously. It is here. Act like you have the virus and don’t spread it to other people. I have no doubt that it hasn’t already been here, but testing had been limited. More cases are coming. If you ignore this problem, the worst thing that could happen is that your mother, father, grandmother, grandfather, aunts, uncles could die.

Be responsible. If you don’t, then screw you.

Warmest regards,

Mayor Gabe Brown

Brown's screed was published in the Courier-Journal, which Brown also shared in the Facebook group.

-Staff report