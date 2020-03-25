Body of Paige Johnson, Missing Since 2010, Found in Ohio

Paige Johnson went missing in 2010, at age 17, and year after year occasional tips would come into investigators and a search would resume.

On Wednesday, Covington Police announced that Johnson's remains were found in Clermon Co., Ohio.

The sheriff's office there was notified by someone of a discovery of human remains on Sunday.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted the county coroner and Covington Police.

The scene was searched for two days and additional items believed to be human remains were collected.

On Tuesday night, Hamilton County investigators positively identified Johnson.

She was first reported missing by her family on September 23, 2010.

Johnson's family was notified by Covington Police.

A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday. This story may be updated.

-Staff report