Coronavirus: 12 Cases in NKY; New Business Restrictions Thursday

There are now twelve confirmed cases of coronavirus/COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department said on Tuesday that there are nine cases in Kenton, two in Boone, and one in Campbell County.

The health department said that it expects more cases to be confirmed.

Continued social distancing is encouraged to slow the spread of the respiratory virus that is now a deadly global pandemic that has afflicted more than 430,000 people and killed more than 19,000.

Meanwhile, across Kentucky, the state saw its biggest one-day spike in confirmed cases, Governor Andy Beshear announced during his daily 5 p.m. public briefing on Tuesday. There are 163 confirmed cases in the Commonwealth, an increase of 39 from the previous day.

One such case, Beshear said, was acquired at what was characterized as a "coronavirus party".

Four people have died in Kentucky from the novel coronavirus.

“With this being the single biggest day that we have had so far with an increase in cases, we are going to have to keep taking increasingly significant steps as we move forward,” Gov. Beshear said. “We know we are in the time in any pandemic when we have escalating cases and we have to act, act now and act in a significant way that protects our people.”

Non-life-sustaining business to close to in-person service

“With the rise in cases and knowing that these next probably two weeks are going to be some of the most important, we are going to take the next step; so effective Thursday at 8 p.m. we are going to be asking all non-life-sustaining businesses to close to in-person traffic,” Gov. Beshear said. “Even for those who are going to be excepted under this order, we are going to mandate that type of social distance that we have to see out there to protect our people.”

Gov. Beshear said the order will be out on Wednesday to give businesses more guidance. He said many businesses provide life-sustaining services and will be allowed to stay open, even though they must maintain social distancing.

The businesses that can stay open include: grocery stores, drug stores and pharmacies, banks, hardware stores, agricultural operations, gas stations, media, businesses needed for transportation, logistics, shipping, delivery and pick-up, housing, building and construction, laundry, financial services, home-based care and services, professional services, manufacturing and other businesses key to national interests or life-sustaining goods or services, and those covered under the federal critical infrastructure sector.

The governor said most professional services, including attorneys, accountants and those in real estate, can be performed at home.

As he said previously, restaurants can remain open for delivery, curbside pickup and even carry out if they follow guidelines on social distancing.

-Staff report