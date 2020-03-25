Coronavirus: 15 Confirmed Cases in Northern Kentucky

There are now fifteen confirmed cases of coronavirus/COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department announced Wednesday evening that there are now eleven cases in Kenton County, three in Boone County, and one in Campbell County.

"Right now, staying healthy at home is one of the most important tools we have in the fight against COVID-19," said Dr. Lynne Saddler, Northern Kentucky district director of health. "By staying at home, we are able to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community, otherwise known as flattening the curve."

Flattening the curve has been a common phrase by health and government officials and relates to the idea that the number of confirmed cases reported each day would stay low rather then spike before finally dropping.

"When we slow the spread of COVID-19, we prevent our health care systems from becoming overwhelmed," Saddler said. This ensures that hospitals will have enough supplies, beds, and staff to treat those who need to be treated."

Social distancing and frequent hand-washing are also recommended to reduce the spread of the respiratory virus that has become a deadly global pandemic forcing the closure of businesses and schools.

The health department reiterated that there are a limited number of tests for the novel coronavirus.

Governor Andy Beshear reported Wednesday that there are now 198 confirmed cases of coronavirus/COVID-19 in Kentucky. He also announced the latest death, a 75-year old man from Jefferson County.

-Staff report