Inmate Captured After Escaping En Route to Boone Jail

A woman is behind bars on Wednesday after escaping during transport to Boone County Detention Center from Clay County, Indiana.

Nancy Zuleira Aviles-Gomez, 18, escaped from an Indiana transport van at around 4 p.m. She was able to open an unsecured door on the van and fled on foot while still in shackles, a news release said.

Deouties scoured the area and about ninety minutes later received a tip that Aviles-Gomez was spotted on a nearby street.

She was quickly taken into custody again.

Aviles-Gomez was in custody in Indiana on a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer for a non-violent offense and upon being captured was transported to the Boone County Jail.

-Staff report

Photo provided