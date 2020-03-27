23 Confirmed COVID-19/Coronavirus Cases in NKY

Four additional cases of coronavirus/COVID-19 were confirmed in Northern Kentucky on Friday bringing the region's total to 23.

Fourteen cases are in Kenton County, five in Boone County, and four in Campbell County.

In announcing the new numbers, the Northern Kentucky Health Department stressed that more confirmed cases are likely and that some people in the community likely have the respiratory virus that is part of a global pandemic but have not been identified.

"There are challenging times, but we need to keep up the good social distancing to fight COVID-19," said Dr. Lynne Saddler, Northern Kentucky district director of health.

The health department, like other health agencies across the world, continue to push for frequent hand-washing with soap and water, staying home when sick, staying at least six feet from others, and regularly cleaning frequently-touched surfaces.

On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that the state saw an additional 54 cases of the virus, bringing Kentucky's total confirmed cases to 302. He also announced two more deaths, a 75-year old woman in Fayette Co. (Lexington) and a 77-year old man in Hopins Co. in western Kentucky.

The governor also called on local government officials to consider closing playgrounds and basketball courts where social-distancing is not being practiced.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher