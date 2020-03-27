Jail Population Reduced as Kenton Co. Entities Create Alternative Sentencing Project

A new alternative sentencing program was announced Friday involving the Covington-based Life Learning Center, the Kenton County Detention Center, and the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

The announcement is in response to the coronavirus/COVID-19 global pandemic. There are currently 19 confirmed cases of the deadly respiratory virus in Northern Kentucky.

“We are pleased to propel our partnership with Life Learning Center on this Alternative Sentencing initiative,” said Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders. “It is important for the public to know that the release of low level, non-violent offenders is being done in a safe and methodical manner. Life Learning Center is a big part of this initiative. This innovative partnership will ensure released defendants are monitored in a manner that keeps both the public and probation officers safe.”

The jail, located in Covington, reduced its inmate population from 716 to 483 in less than two weeks, Sanders said. Most of the released inmates are now clients of the Life Learning Center.

“In this trying and unique time, it’s great to see all the parties in Kenton County, working together to reduce risk, keeping it safe, and reducing costs by managing our jail population," said Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann.

“This extraordinary effort to reduce the potential catastrophic impact of the COVID-19 virus spread among inmates would not be possible without Life Learning Center and we appreciate their continued partnership with the criminal justice system,” said Sanders.

“We are pleased to partner with Rob Sanders on this initiative and look forward to assisting in transitioning many of these new candidates to reach their highest potential by finding a living wage career,” said Alecia Webb-Edgington, president of Life Learning Center. “We are following all protocols as set before us by the CDC and Governor of our Commonwealth by utilizing remote virtual learning during this pandemic.”

Life Learning Center continues to provide nationally recognized curriculum virtually, via Zoom mobile platform utilizing their cadre of volunteer faculty.

Life Learning Center is a Covington, KY based nonprofit that helps at risk citizens reach their highest potential by finding a living wage career. The organization’s 12-week education and care continuum focuses on addressing barriers in all domains of life: physical, relational, spiritual, financial and emotional. In addition to life skill training, the care continuum provides resources such as legal aid, food assistance, mental health counseling and more.

-Staff report

Photo: Life Learning Center (RCN file)