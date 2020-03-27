Sidewalk Chalk to Spread Positivity in Covington on Sunday

In a world of anxiety and uncertainty overwhelmed by the coronavirus/COVID-19 global pandemic, a Covington organization is hoping to inspire residents to create colorful cheer and positivity.

Renaissance Covington (RCOV) is hosting "Chalk up the Cov" on Sunday at 6 p.m. The goal is to have people use sidewalk chalk to create artistic messages to spread positivity.

“At a time when stress is high and uncertainty looms for many, we want to help brighten up the community,” said RCOV Executive Director Nick Wade.

The event encourages a maintaining of the social-distancing orders that we are all now familiar with as part of the efforts to slow the spread of the deadly respiratory virus.

“We are also looking for business owners and volunteers to chalk the entertainment areas of Covingto, Roebling Point, Central Business District, and MainStrasse,” said Wade.

Downtown retail and restaurant businesses are mostly closed, or reduced to carryout or delivery options only as part of state mandates to slow the spread of the virus.

“We hope that people will get out and explore the chalk art in their neighborhoods and the commercial areas of Covington,” said Wade. “You never know when someone might purchase a gift card or order online after walking past a small business.”

RCOV is asking for people to post photos on social media using #ChalkUpTheCov to further share the great chalk art and positive messages.

“Wouldn’t it be great if art teachers gave their students credit for participating?,” said Wade.

-Staff report