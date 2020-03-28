First COVID-19 Death in Northern Kentucky Reported, First Case in Grant Confirmed

Northern Kentucky Health Department on Saturday announced the region's first COVID-19-related death.

The victim was only identified as a person over 60, who resided in Kenton County. The victim also had underlying health issues, the health department said.

"Our thoughts go out to their loved ones during this very difficult time," said Dr. Lynne Saddler, Northern Kentucky district director of health. "This sad event underscores our message now more than ever - all Northern Kentuckians needs to maintain social distancing and stay healthy at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Meanwhile the health department noted three more confirmed cases of COVID-19, including the first in Grant Co.

There are now 26 confirmed cases of the respiratory virus that is now a global pandemic, in Northern Kentucky. Sixteen of the cases are in Kenton County, five are in Boone, four in Campbell, and one in Grant.

This story may be updated.

-Staff report