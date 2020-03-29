29 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus/COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky Counties

There are now 29 confirmed cases of coronavirus/COVID-19 in Kenton, Campbell, Boone, and Grant counties, the Northern Kentucky Health Department reported on Sunday.

That is an increase of six since the department's Saturday update which also included confirmation of the region's first COVID-19-related death, a 66-year old woman from Kenton County.

The novel coronavirus is part of a global pandemic and is a deadly respiratory virus that has infected more than 700,000 people worldwide and killed nearly 34,000. There are roughly 140,000 confirmed cases in the U.S. where nearly 2,500 people have died.

On Sunday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky has 439 confirmed cases.

"Right now, staying healthy at home is one of the most important tools we have in the fight against COVID-19," said Dr. Lynne Saddler, Northern Kentucky district director of health. "By staying at home, we are able to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community."

The virus has forced the closure of businesses, schools, and organizations, as well as the encouragement of social-distancing in order to slow its spread.

Gov. Beshear did not issue further mandates on Sunday but suggested more monitoring could be necessary for golf courses and home improvement stores, which have been permitted to stay open, unlike other retail businesses and restaurants, which have been reduced to carryout or delivery-only. Beshear said that people who are playing golf or shopping at home improvement stores must do better at keeping space between them and not to congregate with too many people.

The governor also said that runners should continue to go out for exercise but should only do so alone or with family, and not in groups.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department said Sunday that more confirmed cases should be expected as more tests are conducted. Fever, coughing, and difficulty breathing are among the coronavirus's symptoms prompting testing. Those with milder symptoms are asked to stay home and self-monitor.

This story may be updated.

-Staff report