Alexandria Pizza Hut Location Closes

The Pizza Hut in Alexandria has closed after seven years in business.

The location at 6805 Alexandria Pike closed its doors for good on Friday evening after first opening in 2013.

“We are proud to have been a part of the Alexandria community as your Home Town Pizza Hut. It has been a great experience for us. But, over the last several years, our growth in sales has not kept pace with the growth in expenses, and that equation does not provide for a sustainable business,” said District Manager John Cook.

Cook suggested visiting locations in Highland Heights or Walton.

-Staff report