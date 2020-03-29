Local Woman's Work with Shelter Earns $10,000 Grant

An employee at a Covington-based insurance agency received an award.

Bridget Kubera, a commercial lines manager at Chas H. Bilz Insurance Agency, received the Spirit of the Silver Lining Award from West Bend Mutual Insurance. The award is given to agents who support nonprofit organizations.

Kubera supports the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky. West Bend donated $10,000 in the form of a grant to the shelter.

“For over a decade, the Emergency Shelter has been caring for our homeless neighbors and community members and helping them achieve housing, income, and better health,” said Kubera, in a news release. “Thank you, West Bend, for the generous grant, which will help ESNKY serve more guests in the coming year, ensuring they have the support necessary to achieve housing stability.”

“At West Bend, we have a proud tradition of giving back to the communities in which we do business,” said Kevin Steiner, president and CEO of West Bend. “The Spirit of the Silver Lining Award is a unique program that allows us to express our gratitude to our agent partners on whom we rely to identify the causes that matter most in our communities.”

Since 2006, West Bend has awarded more than $1.5 million in grants for sustaining support, special projects, or capital projects to nonprofit organizations representing a broad field of interests, including, but not limited to: arts and culture; education; the environment; family, youth, and elderly; health and human services; medical research; and community development.

-Staff report

Photo provided