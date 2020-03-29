NKY Officers, Dispatchers Graduate from State Academies
Three-three law enforcement officers from across the state graduated last week from basic training at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training. Six are from Northern Kentucky.
Twenty-two law enforcement dispatchers graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training. Four are from Northern Kentucky.
Northern Kentucky police officers who graduated:
Aleatha R. Brown, Fort Mitchell Police Department
Nathan T. Kling, Taylor Mill Police Department
Tanner D. Miles, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office
Jordan C. Norris, Taylor Mill Police Department
Trent M. O’Hara, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
Michael T. Terrell, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
Northern Kentucky dispatchers who graduated:
Sheila M. Davis
Pendleton County Dispatch
Kylie M. Gross
Kenton County Emergency Communications
Amanda Martin
Gallatin County Dispatch
Danielle M. Oeffler
County Dispatch
(Academic Achievement Award)
-Staff report
Photo: Dispatchers' class (provided)