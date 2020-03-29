NKY Officers, Dispatchers Graduate from State Academies

Three-three law enforcement officers from across the state graduated last week from basic training at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training. Six are from Northern Kentucky.

Twenty-two law enforcement dispatchers graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training. Four are from Northern Kentucky.

Northern Kentucky police officers who graduated:

Aleatha R. Brown, Fort Mitchell Police Department

Nathan T. Kling, Taylor Mill Police Department

Tanner D. Miles, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office

Jordan C. Norris, Taylor Mill Police Department

Trent M. O’Hara, Boone County Sheriff’s Office

Michael T. Terrell, Boone County Sheriff’s Office

Northern Kentucky dispatchers who graduated:

Sheila M. Davis

Pendleton County Dispatch

Kylie M. Gross

Kenton County Emergency Communications

Amanda Martin

Gallatin County Dispatch

Danielle M. Oeffler

County Dispatch

(Academic Achievement Award)

-Staff report

Photo: Dispatchers' class (provided)