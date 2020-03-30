Florence Y'alls Launch Pen-Pal Program for Local Senior Nursing Centers

The Florence Y'alls baseball team is sending pen-pal letters to local senior nursing centers during the coronavirus/COVID-19 global pandemic.

The initiative, called "Y'alls Pen-Palls", started last Tuesday.

One emailed letter written by a player or caoch will go out to more than twenty local senior nursing centers each day for the current 40-man roster and coaching staff.

“We know one of the hardest hit demographics are those living in senior nursing homes,” Y’alls Vice President and General Manager Josh Anderson said. “I have a grandmother and grandfather who are quarantined to their rooms in fear of COVID-19 spreading, and isolation and a general loneliness is a real concern I know they have. So we brainstormed what we could do as an organization to bring those in our area a little joy and companionship during a time like this.”

Inside the Y’alls pen-pal emails, seniors are getting to learn about the journey our players have taken to make it into professional baseball, some of the hobbies they involve themselves in when they’re not playing baseball, who their favorite baseball player was growing up and a wide variety of other topics.

“Our residents at Boonespring were so excited to get their first letter that was sent today,” Jo Lewton, a Boonesprings Nursing Home Administrator said. “This is fantastic that they are being sent via email to eliminate any concern noted by coming in the mail or in the building. Thank you to the Y’alls for thinking of us and many other facilities in the area.”

Residents that are able are being encouraged to email the Y’alls players and coaches a letter of their own. Those in the community that would like to participate are also encouraged to submit their own Pen-Pal letter that the Y’alls can forward on. Email letters to the Y’alls at [email protected].

In addition to Y’alls Pen-Pals, the Y’alls have set up Y’alls Gym Class, a baseball drill video led by Y’alls players for kids to following along with at home. There is also Y’alls Homeschool University, with education contests kids can participate with at home and submit their work via social media to win Y’alls tickets.

Opening Day, at this point, is still scheduled for Thursday, May 14.

-Staff report