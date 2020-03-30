Kenton Fiscal Court Moves to Virtual Meetings

The Kenton County Fiscal Court will begin meeting virtually, citing the coronavirus/COVID-19 global pandemic.

Meetings will be broadcast live by the Telecommunications Board of Northern Kentucky at www.tbnk.org/togo2 or, for residents of Kenton County, on channel 204 (Spectrum) or 816 (Cincinnati Bell Fioptics).

The fiscal court meets this way for the first time on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Agenda related public comments and questions can be submitted to the Fiscal Court Clerk, Sue Kaiser, at [email protected]. Questions and comments must be submitted by noon on Tuesday, March 31st for presentation at the meeting that evening.

-Staff report