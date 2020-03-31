COVID-19: 41 Confirmed NKY Cases, Third Death

Four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19/coronavirus were confirmed in Northern Kentucky on Tuesday, along with the third virus-related death.

The region now has a total of 41 confirmed cases.

Kenton County has 22 of them while there are 9 each in Campbell and Boone, and 1 in Grant.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department also said that a Campbell County resident over the age of 80 died presumptively from COVID-19-related causes and other underlying health issues.

Governor Andy Beshear said Tuesday that Kentucky saw 114 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases since Monday, including seven new deaths across the state.

In a news release on Tuesday, the health department called the local population over the age of 60 "one of our most vulnerable populations". The department asked long-term care facilities to ensure restriction of non-essential personnel from being in buildings, screening all staff providers at the beginning of shits for fever and respiratory symptoms, record residents' temperatures each day, cancel group activities where people can't be at least six-feet away from each other, cancel communal dining, and limit movement around facilities.

“It’s important to remember that we are not only social distancing to protect ourselves and our families, but also healthcare and long-term care facility workers as well," saidDr. Lynne Saddler, Northern Kentucky district director of health. "It’s important that we keep them safe so they can serve our loved ones and the most vulnerable in our community.”

Gov. Beshear on Tuesday announced new steps to address the crisis, including measures to help grocery workers and the nursing industry.

“We are expanding the child care options that we’ve been providing to our first responders and health care workers to our grocery store workers,” the Governor said. “We need them. We know our food supply is safe, but we need enough people that are there stocking the shelves day in and day out.”

Gov. Beshear also issued an order Tuesday allowing critical workforce sectors to rehire previously retired workers to fill key roles. The order, which last the duration of the state of emergency, applies to law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical service personnel, park rangers and corrections officers.

Gov. Beshear also praised the Kentucky Board of Nursing for working with officials to moderate enforcement of some training and licensing requirements during the emergency. Among the issues addressed by a new order from the Governor: It eases restrictions on nurses who live out of state and makes it quicker to obtain a license.

“Right now, it’s just us versus this virus,” the Governor said. “What we do every day matters. Let’s commit that we are going to do the things that it takes to make sure we don’t have a lot of days like this.”

-Staff report