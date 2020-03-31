Dayton Board of Education Seeks New Member

After being appointed about a year ago to fill a vacancy on the Dayton board of education, Bret Neuspickle is stepping down.

He explained during last week's meeting - which was held virtually and shown on YouTube as part of the current social-distancing standards - that his job situation has changed, making him unable to continue in the role.

Superintendent Jay Brewer explained that the district will advertise the vacancy and then the remaining board members will interview candidates and choose a replacement who will serve until the next board election.

"I know that sometimes life comes at you fast, as we all have seen in these last few weeks," said Brewer. "We all know that employment opportunities come up."

Meanwhile, the board approved the next school year's calendar. Brewer said that school would begin on August 12 with a fall break between October 11-16. Winter break will run from December 18 to January 4. Spring break is scheduled for the first week of April. The last day of school is May 26.

The board also approved the Community Nutrition Agreement, which the Kentucky Department of Education requires with the changes that have occurred with the pandemic restrictions and closure of the schools. Schools are still required to feed the students, and the agreement deals with the necessities of meeting the demand of feeding the students.

A public hearing was apparently held last Monday by the local planning committee to make sure the district's schools and campus are up to date. The board approved the public hearing report showing that the district's facilities are in great shape.

The board approved the Industrial Revenue Bonds for a Manhattan Harbour housing project on the river. Brewer applauded the efforts of Dayton City Administrator Michael Giffen and board attorney Matt DeMarcus for helping the board with this effort.

"This is an opportunity to continue advancing along the river," said Brewer. "We don't lose a dime, and we may make additional revenue."

Brewer praised the efforts of everyone in the district who made the change from in school instruction to Non traditional instruction almost overnight.

