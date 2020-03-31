Ft. Wright Awards $2.7 Million Contract for Amsterdam Road Work

The Ft. Wright city council awarded a contract to Ford Construction for the city's forthcoming Amsterdam Road project.

The Sharonville, Oh.-based company bid $2.7 million, the lowest of four bids submitted to the city.

The meeting, held earlier this month, was mostly closed to the public due to current social distancing standards, but was broadcast online and on TV.

The plan for Amsterdam is to add curbs, gutters, and sidewalks, and a full reconstruction.

City Engineer Mark Brueggemann also said that the city's ongoing street repair project, which is mostly milling and overlay, will be bid out soon. Upland Avenue is suffering from water problems, which are slated to be addressed.

The city council also discussed the addition of three firefighter/paramedics as full-time employees. The city has been studying the amount of calls the fire department has received, and determined that three new full-time employees would be needed to accommodate them.

The cost would be around $167,000 annually for the staff additions.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor