Newport Schools Adjust Meal Distribution Program

Newport Independent School District is adjusting its food distribution program that began when schools were closed due to the current global pandemic.

The district has been providing meals at schools since the shutdown.

With new state recommendations about less person-to-person contact, the district is making adjustments, giving meals to parents and guardians Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. The packages contain meals for three or four days each.

Last week's board of education meeting was held virtually - keeping with the current social distancing standards.

Superintendent Kelly Middleton said that the district's investment in technology made it ready to transition to virtual meetings.

Additionally, each student has a computer at home now, allowing for the non-traditional instruction to take place quickly.

